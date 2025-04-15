Paige Bueckers Welcomed to Dallas by Fellow No. 1 Pick Anthony Davis
Paige Bueckers got a big Dallas welcome on draft night.
The UConn guard was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as the Dallas Wings snagged her with the top pick. Shortly after she was selected, a fellow Dallas basketball player welcomed her to the city. Mavericks big man Anthony Davis recorded a video congratulating Bueckers and expressing excitement that she'll also be in Dallas.
Davis is a fellow No. 1 pick, as the then-New Orleans Hornets selected him with the top pick in the 2012 NBA draft.
Davis and Bueckers have a lot in common. Both were McDonald's All-Americans in high school, both were named first-team All-Americans and national player of the year in college and both won a national championship.
Both are also new arrivals to Dallas, as Davis was traded to the Mavericks on February 2 in a deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He'll now team with Bueckers to be the faces of basketball in the city.