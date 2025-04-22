Paige Bueckers Will Have City Named After Her for One Day in Honor of WNBA Debut
Paige Bueckers was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA draft last week, and fans won't have to wait long to see her suit up for the Dallas Wings. Bueckers's professional debut is set to take place on May 16 in Dallas— and her hometown is so excited about it they're renaming the whole place after her.
Over the weekend, the city council of Hopkins, Mn. announced May 16 would henceforth be known as Paige Bueckers day in honor of her WNBA debut. What's more, for that one day, Hopkins is being renamed to Paige Bueckers. So if you're in the area you can travel to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota.
"Paige Bueckers made a name for herself as a Hopkins High School basketball player,
becoming known as one of the best to ever do it at the high school level in Minnesota and
moving on to the University of Connecticut," the statement from the council read. "The City of Hopkins would like to honor her accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16th as Paige Bueckers Day and renaming the city to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day. We invite the community to celebrate the kickoff of the WNBA season with Think Hopkins and our local businesses on WNBA watch day, where businesses will have themed specials, air the game and celebrate the season opener – because everybody watches women’s sports."
A very cool honor. And certainly a unique one. Many cities have days in honor of its star former residents, but a full renaming is a fresh angle.
It was a big year for Bueckers, winning her first and only national title with the UConn Huskies before getting drafted into the WNBA. This serves as another feather in her cap, and it's safe to say her hometown is excited to see her on the court for the Wings.