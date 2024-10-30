Patrick Mahomes Headlines Ownership Group Working to Bring WNBA to Kansas City
The WNBA has big plans for expansion in the coming years, as it's already set to grow the league to 13 teams in 2025 and 15 teams by 2026. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has already stated her desire to add a 16th franchise to the mix by 2027 or 2028, too.
It seems Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to get involved in the expansion process as well.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Mahomes and his wife Brittany—who are part of the Kansas City Current NWSL team's ownership group—have met with the WNBA in hopes of bringing the next franchise to Kansas City.
In 2025, the WNBA is set to introduce the Golden State Valkyries for their debut season. Toronto and Portland franchises are expected to be added in 2026.
Mahomes, who is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, will be looking to bolster his already impressive portfolio with a WNBA team.
Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission expressed her desire to add a WNBA to the city over the weekend.
"Now it's our time to wave our hand and show our prideful flag of, 'We think we're the great city for this, for that next team,'" said Nelson of the WNBA's expansion plans, via KSHB.
She expressed that the ownership group of the Current would be a strong fit for a WNBA franchise.
"I certainly think what you see with the KC Current, I think that ownership group works so well, it could certainly be the perfect ownership group for a future WNBA franchise,” Nelson added.