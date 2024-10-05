Report: Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Confronted Sun Players Near Locker Room After Game 1
As the Minnesota Lynx battle the Connecticut Sun in a physical WNBA playoff semifinal series, one heated encounter reportedly occurred after the final whistle in Game 1.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Ben Pickman reported Friday that Reeve took issue with the way the Sun celebrated their 73–70 win over the Lynx on Sunday. Per The Athletic, Reeve "ran up" on the Sun players as they made their way to the locker room after the game, and security at Target Center had to step in.
Game 1 went right down to the wire, as Lynx star Napheesa Collier missed a three-point attempt from 24 feet as the final buzzer sounded. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas bolted down the court and flexed in celebration of her team's Game 1 win.
“All season long it’s been a physical series. Every game has come down to the wire in the fourth quarter and we expected nothing less,” Thomas said after Game 1. “We’re two of the top defensive teams for a reason.”
The physicality continued into the Lynx' 77–70 win in Game 2 on Tuesday to even the best-of-five series at one game apiece. At one point, Sun guard Marina Mabrey tripped up Lynx guard Bridget Carlton, and Minnesota guard Kayla McBride was later whistled for a technical foul for taunting Mabrey.
The series continued into Game 3 on Friday night with the Lynx holding a 14-point lead over Connecticut heading into the fourth quarter.