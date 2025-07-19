Sabrina Ionescu Captures Second WNBA Three-Point Contest With Strong Performance
Sabrina Ionescu is now a two-time WNBA three-point contest champion after capturing the victory on Friday night during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Ionescu has scored the two highest three-point totals in league history in her two wins. Her total this year was 30, and she holds the all-time record of 37 points. On Friday, she drained 11 shots in a row at one point to help her win the title.
The New York Liberty star beat last year's three-point champion Allisha Gray, who finished with 22, in the final. Both Ionescu and Gray scored 25 in the first round to advance to the finals.
Ionsecu, who previously won in 2023, is only the second WNBA player to win multiple three-point contests, joining four-time winner Allie Quigley.
Her fellow Liberty teammates cheered her on from the sidelines, including Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud, who won the Skills Challenge earlier in the night. The Liberty swept Friday night's All-Star events thanks to the trio, kicking off the weekend in style.