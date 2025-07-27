Sabrina Ionescu Had Furious Two-Word Message for Ref Before Getting Technical Foul
The New York Liberty were stunned at home Saturday night, losing to the Los Angeles Sparks, 101-99, on a wild last-second shot by Rickea Jackson. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 30 points in the loss but she also had fiery technical foul called against after she was seen screaming at a ref after a tough foul call.
This all happened in the third quarter after Ionescu drained a three-pointer that would have made it a one-point game. The basket, however, was waved off after the ref whistled the Liberty for an illegal screen.
Ionescu was furious with the ref and could be seen on the broadcast yelling: "Tech me! Tech me!" The ref listened to her and immediately gave her a technical foul.
Here's that moment:
Here's the full play:
She literally asked for that one.
The Liberty fell to 17-7 on the season while the Sparks improved to 11-14.