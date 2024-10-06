Sabrina Ionescu Offers Three-Word Message After Liberty Return to WNBA Finals
The New York Liberty booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals for the second year in a row after Sunday's 76–62 Game 4 win over the reigning-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who scored a team high 22 points on Sunday, felt relief and elation while walking off the court. However, she knows there's still work to be done to win her first WNBA title.
"It means everything," Ionsecu said walking off the court. "Obviously we still gotta continue to grind away and get some wins, but gonna enjoy the moment and obviously just be very thankful for the way we grinded out this win."
This is Ionescu's fourth WNBA postseason run, and she sounds ready to finally hoist up that championship trophy.
The Liberty will face the winner of the the Minnesota Lynx–Connecticut Sun series in the WNBA Finals, which will begin on Thursday, Oct. 10.