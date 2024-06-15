Serena Williams Drops Sage Advice for Caitlin Clark on How to Handle Critics
At 22 years old, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has found herself as one of the main characters in the current boom of women's basketball.
Clark, the former Iowa star, has a massive following and fan base—but with that comes plenty of outside criticism about her play on the court and her actions off it.
Tennis star Serena Williams, who turned pro as a teenager in 1995, knows what Clark is dealing with all too well and offered her some advice.
"I just love that she tries to stay grounded," Williams said. "She says she doesn't look at her social [media]. I get it. I don't either. I think it's so important to just continue to do what she's doing. No matter what other people do, if people are negative it's because they can't do what you do, basically. Hopefully she'll continue to do as she's doing."
That's some sound advice.
Through 14 games of her rookie season, Clark is averaging 15.6 points per game on 32.2% shooting from three-point range.
The Fever return to the floor Sunday to face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.