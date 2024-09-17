Sheryl Swoopes Claims Caitlin Clark Isn't Dominating the WNBA
Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of wrapping up the best rookie season in WNBA history, but apparently Sheryl Swoopes doesn't think she's dominating the league.
Swoopes was a guest on Gilbert Arena's podcast, Gil's Arena, when they began discussing the topic of Clark's rookie season. They broke down Clark's stats this year, the Indiana Fever's early struggles and the team's 9–4 run down the stretch. During the conversation, Swoopes claimed Clark is doing great but isn't dominating yet.
Clark is currently averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists per game. She has already set the WNBA single-season record for assists, as well as the single-season rookie scoring record, and was the first rookie to ever record a triple-double. She also has recorded the most double-doubles by a guard in a single-season. She has been absolutely phenomenal in her debut campaign.
Here's what Swoopes, a three-time WNBA MVP and four-time champion had to say:
The entire episode goes even deeper, but it seems Swoopes thinks Clark has been incredible, but doesn't hit her specific criteria for dominating. In the full segment, Swoopes also acknowledged that Clark has improved and adjusted as the season has gone along and is a difference-maker. It's an interesting discussion.
At this point, the debate over Clark's greatness all depends on perspective and personal biases, as she he has had a phenomenal and groundbreaking rookie season.