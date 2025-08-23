Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Ejected After Vehemently Protesting No-Call vs. Sun
Despite an upset win over the Liberty Thursday, this season has been a tough one for the Sky. Chicago entered Saturday with a record of 9–26—just one game ahead of its equally moribund opponent, the Sun.
However, it did not take long for things to go from bad to worse for the Sky. With her team down 33–20 early in the second quarter, Chicago center and forward Elizabeth Williams missed a jumper while hounded by a pair of Connecticut defenders. Irate at the lack of a foul call, Marsh charged toward a referee and made his displeasure known while the official calmly ejected him from the game.
Forward Angel Reese was among a crowd of Sky players and coaches who rushed to hold Marsh back and keep him from further punishment.
Marsh is in his first year leading Chicago after three years as an Aces assistant, where he won two WNBA titles.
This season is likely headed for a different outcome—and befitting the Sky's frustrating campaign, the team trailed the Sun 55–41 at the half.