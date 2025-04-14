SI

Sky Make Splash Ahead of WNBA Draft With Trade for Another First-Round Pick

Karl Rasmussen

Angel Reese poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected by the Chicago Sky at the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Angel Reese poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected by the Chicago Sky at the 2024 WNBA Draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Chicago Sky are adding to their pool of draft picks ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, having agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday evening.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the Sky have acquired the No. 11 pick in this year's draft from the Lynx. That deal will see Minnesota extinguish its right to swap first-round picks with the Lynx in 2026, something that was agreed upon as part of last year's draft day trade for the Sky to move up to No. 7 and select Angel Reese.

As such, the Lynx now have complete control over both their own and the Sky's 2026 first-round draft picks.

The Sky will pick back-to-back at the end of the first round on Monday, now owning both the No. 10 and No. 11 selections. They also own the No. 16 and No. 22 picks. The team previously owned the No. 3 selection in this year's draft but traded that pick to the Washington Mystics in order to acquire Ariel Atkins.

The 2025 WNBA draft gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Shed in New York.

