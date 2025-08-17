SI

Sophie Cunningham Exits Fever Game With Scary Looking Injury

The Fever guard looked like she was in a lot of pain.

Kristen Wong

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham appeared to suffer a painful injury in Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.
The Indiana Fever's injury woes worsened Sunday afternoon when guard Sophie Cunningham went down on the court in a lot of pain after a Sun player fell onto her.

Early in the second quarter, Cunningham was defending in the paint against Sun's Bria Hartley, who turned the ball over to Lexie Hull. Hartley then lost her footing and awkwardly tumbled into Cunningham, who didn't see her coming.

Cunningham immediately grabbed her right knee and went down in pain. Cameras caught her devastated reaction before her Fever teammates and coaches surrounded her on the court.

Here's the play where she got injured:

Cunningham was then helped by trainers to the locker room with a towel over her head.

The Fever confirmed it’s a right knee injury for Cunningham and she has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, per the Indy Star’s Brian Haenchen.

Hopefully, the injury isn't as bad as it looked and she's able to recover soon.

Kristen Wong
