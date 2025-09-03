Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Skip Bayless Over ‘Clout Chaser’ Claim
Sophie Cunningham is out for the season but that doesn't mean she's done making headlines.
A few days ago, Skip Bayless went off on the Indiana Fever guard, essentially calling her a clout chaser. That came after Cunningham took a shot at Bayless for his criticism of her teammate, Caitlin Clark.
Cunningham fired back during the latest episode of her podcast, Show Me Something.
"Dude, Skip, who's the cloud chaser? You're literally using my name as your headline so people can click on it," Cunningham said. "And, like, my thing is, I don't mind the guy. I don't mind the guy. I have no beef with you. I've never met you, I've actually really never listened to you... I'm just kind of in my lane and someone sent it to me, and I was like, 'What is this?' He's calling me a clout chaser, dude, you're the one who has my name plastered all over your YouTube that had 36 views, like get out of here."
Harsh but fair.
Cunningham has had a breakout season not only on the court but also with the public. The 29-year-old has become one of the WNBA's most recognizable stars due to her play and willingness to speak openly about the league's issues.
Bayless doesn't seem to be a fan of her success. She doesn't seem to care.