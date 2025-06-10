Sophie Cunningham Had Jokes After Getting Shown Up by Teammate's Stylish Entrance
Sophie Cunningham wasn't thrilled she had to follow teammate DeWanna Bonner's pose in her outfit before the Indiana Fever faced the Atlanta Dream.
Bonner wore a stunning black outfit and posed for cameras as she made her way into the arena Tuesday night. Cunningham was right behind her and was much more dressed down. As the cameras caught her, she joked, "How am I supposed to follow that today?" before doing a mock pose.
Clearly the team didn't discuss a dress code before the game.
The 4-4 Fever face the 5-3 Dream in Commissioner's Cup play on Tuesday night. Indiana has been surviving without the injured Caitlin Clark, but the team needs its star back. The Fever have won two in a row entering their matchup with Atlanta, but dropped three of four before that.