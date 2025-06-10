SI

Sophie Cunningham Had Jokes After Getting Shown Up by Teammate's Stylish Entrance

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham arrives before her team's game against the Atlanta Dream on June 10, 2025.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham arrives before her team's game against the Atlanta Dream on June 10, 2025. / Via Indiana Fever on
Sophie Cunningham wasn't thrilled she had to follow teammate DeWanna Bonner's pose in her outfit before the Indiana Fever faced the Atlanta Dream.

Bonner wore a stunning black outfit and posed for cameras as she made her way into the arena Tuesday night. Cunningham was right behind her and was much more dressed down. As the cameras caught her, she joked, "How am I supposed to follow that today?" before doing a mock pose.

Clearly the team didn't discuss a dress code before the game.

The 4-4 Fever face the 5-3 Dream in Commissioner's Cup play on Tuesday night. Indiana has been surviving without the injured Caitlin Clark, but the team needs its star back. The Fever have won two in a row entering their matchup with Atlanta, but dropped three of four before that.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

