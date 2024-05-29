Sparks Defender Forgets to Shoot Second Free Throw in Order to Guard Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took on the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. Clark posted a new career high 30 points, but turned the ball over seven times and only made three of 10 three-point attempts as the Sparks beat the Fever 88–82.
While the Fever are now 1–7 this season and Clark has yet to have a breakout game that truly reminds fans of her record scoring outputs at Iowa, she is showing signs.
During the second quarter she had a thrilling sequence where turned defense into offense. Clark blocked Li Yueru, recovered the ball, brought it up and threw a nice cross-court pass before she got the ball back and hit a deep three. It was probably the best sequence of her young WNBA career.
Clark was just 7-of-16 from the field, but she was still drawing an incredible amount of attention throughout the game. So much so that Los Angeles guard Aari McDonald tried to defend her when she was supposed to be shooting a free throw.
McDonald was at the line to shoot two; she made the first and was so focused on guarding Clark the length of the court that she forgot about her second.
This is the gravitational pull of Caitlin Clark. She requires so much attention that an opposing player forgot about shooting her second free throw. Have you ever seen that before?
Clark filled out the rest of her stat line by making 13-of-15 free throws to go along with six assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks.