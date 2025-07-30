Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Got Absolutely Rocked by Backflipping Dancer During Timeout
Don’t worry, Sparky is okay.
Sometimes it’s just not your night.
Such was the case for Sparky the dog, the mascot of the Los Angeles Sparks who was struck by an unsuspecting dancer who was back handspringing across the court during a timeout in Tuesday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Aces.
Woof.
Fans were immediately split between feelings of concern for the health and safety of both performers, and the hilarity of the scene itself.
Thankfully, the Sparks were quick to post an update: Sparky was okay.
Whether it was a genuine accident, a brilliantly delivered bit of guerilla marketing, or somewhere in between, we’re glad to hear that everyone involved is doing okay.
With that established, we can fully investigate the real question at hand: block or charge?
