Sparks Part Ways With Coach Curt Miller After 2024 WNBA Season
The Los Angeles Sparks are changing things up after missing the playoffs in 2024, opting to part ways with head coach Curt Miller in what the team called a mutual decision.
The Sparks finished the season with the worst record in the league, posting an 8–32 record. Their .200 winning percentage was the worst mark in franchise history and the first time they'd won fewer than 10 games in a season. That came despite this year's campaign consisting of 40 games, the most ever.
Miller ends his tenure in Los Angeles after two seasons, having posted a record of 25–55 and missing the playoffs in both years. Before his stint with the Sparks, Miller was the coach of the Connecticut Sun from 2016 to 2022.
The Sparks have now missed the playoffs in a franchise record four consecutive seasons, and they'll look to get back on track under some new leadership in 2025.
The team intends to begin its search for a new head coach immediately, and there figure to be plenty of intriguing candidates for them to mull over.