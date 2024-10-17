SI

Steph Curry Loved Sabrina Ionescu's Game-Winning Three-Pointer in WNBA Finals

Andy Nesbitt

Sabrina Ionescu won Game 3 of the WNBA Finals for the Liberty with a huge three-pointer with one second left.
Sabrina Ionescu won Game 3 of the WNBA Finals for the Liberty with a huge three-pointer with one second left. / @ESPN
In this story:

The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx, 80-77, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night and they did it in dramatic fashion, with Sabrina Ionescu hitting a long three-pointer with a second left to put the Liberty ahead for good. They now lead the series 2-1 and are a victory away from their first championship.

Ionescu struggled a bit shooting for most of the game but came up huge when her team needed her the most. With time ticking down, she rose and fired from near the logo and drained a shot that she and the Liberty will never forget.

Check this out:

Here's another angle of it:

Steph Curry, who knows all about hitting clutch three-pointers, loved it:

Respect.

Game 4 is Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA