Steph Curry Loved Sabrina Ionescu's Game-Winning Three-Pointer in WNBA Finals
In this story:
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx, 80-77, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night and they did it in dramatic fashion, with Sabrina Ionescu hitting a long three-pointer with a second left to put the Liberty ahead for good. They now lead the series 2-1 and are a victory away from their first championship.
Ionescu struggled a bit shooting for most of the game but came up huge when her team needed her the most. With time ticking down, she rose and fired from near the logo and drained a shot that she and the Liberty will never forget.
Check this out:
Here's another angle of it:
Steph Curry, who knows all about hitting clutch three-pointers, loved it:
Respect.
Game 4 is Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.
