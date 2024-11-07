Stephanie White Reveals Lofty Aspirations for Fever Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston
Stephanie White was introduced as the new head coach of the Indiana Fever on Monday. Ahead of her second stint as the Fever's coach, White was asked about the potential of some of the young stars on the roster, namely Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.
Both Clark and Boston were selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft, in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The duo has quickly become foundational pieces for Indiana, who made their first playoff appearance since 2016, which was the last year of White's first run as the team's coach.
White made clear that she feels the sky is the limit for Clark and Boston, saying as much during her introductory press conference.
"When you think about the great point guards and post players that our game has seen, they are going to go down in history as the greatest," said White on Monday.
"I'm excited about the opportunity that we have to build from those starting points and build out. And for the longevity that those two could have in Indiana ... hanging banners in this building. All of those things are so exciting. The future is really bright and I'm just glad to be a part of it," she added.
Now back with the Fever, White is hoping to continue building around the team's young nucleus, and clearly has high expectations for the future.