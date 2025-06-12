Storm's Erica Wheeler Breaks Down in Tears After Ending Lynx's Undefeated Start
Erica Wheeler took down the previously undefeated Minnesota Lynx as she hit the dagger with under a minute left in the Seattle Storm's 94-84 win over Minnesota.
The Lynx entered Wednesday's matchup with a gleaming 9-0 record, but Wheeler ended their hopes of continuing their undefeated campaign when she iced the game with her late fourth quarter basket, helping the Storm seal the win.
Following the win, which moved Seattle to 6-4 on the season, Wheeler broke down in tears during her postgame interview.
"It's not about me, it's not about me," Wheeler said, as the crowd cheered her on through the moment. "It's about this team. It's about us just sticking together. Coaches believing in us, and this s— feels good."
The home crowd roared in support of Wheeler, who scored 20 points with two rebounds and nine assists for the Storm. Teammates Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins also put in key performances, as Ogwumike led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Diggins added 18 points and reached 5,000 total points over her career.
On the Lynx's side, Napheesa Collier continued her hot start to the season with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, but it wasn't enough to keep their undefeated streak going. The Lynx remain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Storm leap the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 3 seed. At 9-0, the New York Liberty are the only remaining undefeated team this season.