Three Players Ejected as Sun and Sky Game Gets Too Physical Down Low

The Sun's Bria Hartley and Sky's Rebecca Allen were both ejected after an altercation in the second quarter.
The Sun and Sky met on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams with the two worst records in the WNBA. Connecticut beat Chicago in a game that featuring pushing, shoving, jersey-grabbing and multiple ejections.

During the second quarter the Sun's Bria Hartley and Sky's Rebecca Allen got tangled up while fighting for position on a rebound. While neither got the rebound, both players got a piece of each other. They both appeared to grab each other with Allen pushing Hartley away and to the ground. Once on the floor, Hartley then reached up and grabbed Allen's jersey.

While the two were separated, Chicago's Ariel Atkins came sprinting in, bumped a referee out of the way and tried to get in Hartley's face. More players got involved in various levels of peacemaking and kep those two separated.

When it was all said and done there was a lengthy review and Hartley, Allen and Atkins were all ejected.

