Tyrese Haliburton Showed Up for Caitlin Clark, Fever a Day After Pacers’ Game 2 Win
Mere hours after a Game 2 win at Madison Square Garden, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton made it home in time for the Indiana Fever game. He supported Caitlin Clark and company as they took on the defending champion New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
Haliburton sat courtside on the same floor where he will play the New York Knicks on Sunday night as he helped the Pacers secure a 2-0 series lead, stealing both games on the road including an iconic game-tying shot in Game 1 to force overtime. The Indiana crowd gave a heroic welcome back home ovation as Halibuton was introduced at the Fever game.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made the quick turnaround for the Fever game, too:
Haliburton had a 14-point, 11-assist double-double with eight rebounds in Indiana's Game 2 win Friday night. Pascal Siakam shined, leading the Pacers with 39 points. The Pacers have a chance to put the Knicks on the brink of elimination in Game 3 on Sunday night, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the meantime, they are going to enjoy some basketball as fans on their off day. Clark and the Fever have started their new season 2-1 as they welcome the defending champs to town with an opportunity to make a statement.