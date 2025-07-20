SI

What is Stud Budz? All About the Twitch Stream Taking Over WNBA All-Star Weekend

Stud Budz has been all the talk at WNBA All-Star weekend so far.

Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman stream live from a WNBA All-Star party in Indianapolis.
Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman stream live from a WNBA All-Star party in Indianapolis. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @fromhalfcourt_
One surprisingly hot talking point at 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend isn't about the players, per se. It's a Twitch stream.

"Studbudz" is the name of a popular Twitch streaming channel that has been taking WNBA All-Star weekend by storm. Run by Minnesota Lynx players and close friends Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, the stream has nearly 60,000 followers and has arguably grown in popularity during its planned 72-hour All-Star weekend live stream.

"Studbudz's" Twitch bio reads: "Just two Stud Budz who hoop and live our best life."

The stream has given WNBA fans a rare glimpse into players' off-court lives, capturing moments that traditional news outlets wouldn't normally have access to—for example, the behind-the-scenes happenings going on during All-Star parties in Indy this weekend.

So, if you hear ESPN mention the "Studbudz" stream during the All-Star game on Saturday night, know that it's run by players and created for fans. Enjoy!

