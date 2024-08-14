SI

When Do the 2024 WNBA Playoffs Start?

Madison Williams

Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty to win the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center.
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty to win the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 WNBA regular season is winding down, meaning the playoffs are quickly approaching.

The WNBA returns to action on Thursday, Aug. 15 after nearly a month break due to the All-Star Weekend and the Paris Olympics. Once play resumes, teams will only have about a month left of the regular season before the postseason begins and a new champion is crowned.

The top eight teams in the WNBA, regardless of conference, will advance to the playoffs at the end of the season. Instead of the seeds being determined by conference, the teams will be placed in order of winning percentage. There will be first-round matchups, followed by the semifinals and then the WNBA Finals.

Here's some key dates you need to know in regards to the WNBA playoffs.

When Do the WNBA Playoffs Start?

The 2024 WNBA playoffs will begin on Sunday, Sept. 22 with the first-round matchups. The eight teams will play a best-of-three series against their opponent to advance to the semifinals. The semifinals and final rounds are played in a best-of-five series.

Each round's start date will depend on when the previous round ended. The last possible date of the WNBA Finals, though, is Sunday, Oct. 20.

When Is the Last Day of the WNBA Regular Season?

Like previously mentioned, the WNBA teams still have some of the regular season left to play. The teams will compete for a spot in the playoffs up until Thursday, Sept. 19. This gives the teams advancing to the playoffs a couple days off before the postseason begins.

What Would the Playoffs Look Like If the Season Ended Today?

The playoffs seeds won't be determined until play ends on Thursday, Sept. 19. But, if the seeds were figured out through play on July 17 and before the WNBA returns to action on Thursday, Aug. 15, this is what the postseason would look like.

Seed

Team

Winning Percentage

1

New York Liberty

21–4 (.840)

2

Connecticut Sun

18–6 (.750)

3

Minnesota Lynx

17–8 (.680)

4

Seattle Storm

17–8 (.680)

5

Las Vegas Aces

16–8 (.667)

6

Phoenix Mercury

13–12 (.520)

7

Indiana Fever

11–15 (.423)

8

Chicago Sky

10–14 (.417)

Published |Modified
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA