Even Wings Announcer Was Stunned by DiJonai Carrington’s Seemingly Dirty Move
The Dallas Wings are still looking for their identity early on in the WNBA season, having dropped their last four games to move to 1-8 on the year. Their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Sparks elicited some controversy after guard DiJonai Carrington appeared to pull a dirty move on her opponent.
In Friday night's 93-79 home defeat, Carrington was trying to collect her teammate's pass in the paint, but the ball was knocked away by a Sparks defender. Carrington, who was a little off balance during the play, took a tumble to the court, and as she fell she grabbed the Sparks defender's shoulder and then seemed to grab her hair, too.
Wings announcer Ron Thulin was immediately taken aback by Carrington's foul:
"Whoa!" Thulin said on the broadcast. "If she would've had extensions, it would've come off."
Carrington was called for a loose ball foul, but nothing more. She finished the game with a team-high 16 points as well as seven turnovers.