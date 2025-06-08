Wings Explain Reason for Paige Bueckers's Absence After Clearing Concussion Protocol
Dallas Wings fans will need to wait just a bit longer before they get to see Paige Bueckers make her return to the court.
Bueckers has missed each of the Wings' last three games while in the WNBA's concussion protocol. She was cleared the protocol on Saturday, which would've potentially enabled her to return for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. That won't be the case after all.
Bueckers was once again listed as "Out" on Dallas's injury report prior to tipoff on Sunday. The team indicated that the No. 1 pick is dealing with an illness that will prevent her from making her coveted return.
In the six games she played before sustaining the concussion, Bueckers averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting at a 43.7% clip from the field. The Wings lost all three games without Bueckers and are now 1–8 on the season and set to take on the undefeated Lynx on Sunday.
Since she won't be available on Sunday, the next chance for Bueckers to suit up with her teammates comes on Wednesday, June 11 against the Phoenix Mercury.