Wings Players, Fans Pumped to Win WNBA Draft Lottery, Chance to Get Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings won the WNBA Draft Lottery, awarding them the top selection in next year's draft and the opportunity to take presumed top prospect Paige Bueckers, the star guard out of UConn.
Dallas had a 22.7% chance to win the lottery, but it owned rights to swap first round picks with the Chicago Sky, who also had a 22.7% shot. That put Dallas' implied odds to win the lottery at 45.4%, just above the Los Angeles Sparks' odds of 44.2%. The Sparks got the second pick, followed by the Chicago Sky at three and Washington Mystics at four.
Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale was quick to social media to celebrate the news:
Curt Miller, who was recently hired as Dallas' general manager and executive vice president, shared his excitement as well:
Miller served as the Sparks' head coach the past two seasons before both parties agreed it was best to go their separate ways.
Fans joined in on the party with Ogunbowale, Miller and the Wings franchise:
It's important to note that Bueckers does have one more year of eligibility remaining, but as a fifth-year senior, she's still likely to enter next year's draft.
We know the Dallas Wings and their fans are excited for that likelihood, at least.