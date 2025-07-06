WNBA All-Star Field Finalized With Reserve List Including Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum
The 2025 WNBA All-Star field is complete.
The voting was not without controversy, as fans made much of the wild gulf between fans', reporters' and players' perception of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. However, Clark will start the game nonetheless, and she will be joined by some of the league's best botn in the starting lineup and on the bench.
Without further ado, here are the league's 12 All-Star reserves, including a seven-time All-Star, a six-time All-Star, a quartet of first-timers, and frequent Clark foil and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. They'll take the floor in Indianapolis on July 19.
List of WNBA All-Star Reserves
PLAYER
POSITION
TEAM
Sonia Citron*
Guard
Washington Mystics
Skylar Diggins
Guard
Seattle Storm
Rhyne Howard
Guard
Atlanta Dream
Kiki Iriafen*
Forward
Washington Mystics
Kelsey Mitchell
Guard
Indiana Fever
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Los Angeles Sparks
Angel Reese
Forward
Chicago Sky
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
Phoenix Mercury
Kayla Thornton*
Forward
Golden State Valkyries
Courtney Williams
Guard
Minnesota Lynx
Gabby Williams*
Guard
Seattle Storm
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
An asterisk in the above table indicates a first-time All-Star. Citron, Iriafen, Thornton and Gabby Williams meet that criterion, while Diggins and Thomas are back for All-Star Games No. 6 and 7, respectively.
The draft for the All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, with Clark and fellow captain Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier taking turns choosing 10 players each.