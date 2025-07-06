SI

WNBA All-Star Field Finalized With Reserve List Including Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum

The annual game will take place July 19 in Indianapolis.

Patrick Andres

Kelsey Plum shoots the ball while Angel Reese defends her in 2025.
Kelsey Plum shoots the ball while Angel Reese defends her in 2025.


The 2025 WNBA All-Star field is complete.

The voting was not without controversy, as fans made much of the wild gulf between fans', reporters' and players' perception of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. However, Clark will start the game nonetheless, and she will be joined by some of the league's best botn in the starting lineup and on the bench.

Without further ado, here are the league's 12 All-Star reserves, including a seven-time All-Star, a six-time All-Star, a quartet of first-timers, and frequent Clark foil and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. They'll take the floor in Indianapolis on July 19.

List of WNBA All-Star Reserves

PLAYER

POSITION

TEAM

Sonia Citron*

Guard

Washington Mystics

Skylar Diggins

Guard

Seattle Storm

Rhyne Howard

Guard

Atlanta Dream

Kiki Iriafen*

Forward

Washington Mystics

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

Indiana Fever

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Los Angeles Sparks

Angel Reese

Forward

Chicago Sky

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

Phoenix Mercury

Kayla Thornton*

Forward

Golden State Valkyries

Courtney Williams

Guard

Minnesota Lynx

Gabby Williams*

Guard

Seattle Storm

Jackie Young

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

An asterisk in the above table indicates a first-time All-Star. Citron, Iriafen, Thornton and Gabby Williams meet that criterion, while Diggins and Thomas are back for All-Star Games No. 6 and 7, respectively.

The draft for the All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, with Clark and fellow captain Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier taking turns choosing 10 players each.

Patrick Andres
