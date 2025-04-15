SI

WNBA Draft 2025 Headlined by Paige Bueckers Saw Second-Highest Viewership Numbers

The 2024 edition still holds the record for the most-watched WNBA draft.

Madison Williams

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The 2025 WNBA draft on Monday night saw the second-highest viewership numbers in league history.

The ESPN broadcast averaged 1.25 million viewers and peaked at 1.46 million. This is an 119% increase from the 2023 WNBA draft. It's only the second time in WNBA draft history when the viewership numbers were over one million. But the 2025 viewership numbers still sit quite a bit behind last year's results, as Caitlin Clark's being the No. 1 draft pick in '24 was a big draw to bring in 2.45 million average viewers, seeing a 307% increase from the year prior.

This year, Paige Bueckers headlined the draft as she was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.

It'll be interesting to see what WNBA viewership looks like during the 2025 season after the league saw historic numbers last season. The draft's viewership results look promising for the rest of the season.

