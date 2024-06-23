WNBA Fans Are Baffled by Caitlin Clark’s Usage at End of Fever's Loss to Sky
The Indiana Fever saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Sunday’s 88-87 road defeat to the Chicago Sky, but as usual, rookie Caitlin Clark served as an undeniably bright spot in the loss.
Clark netted 17 points and 13 assists, setting a Fever franchise record for most assists in a single game. Erica Wheeler held the previous record with 12 against Chicago last season.
Despite Clark’s impressive passing abilities, some believe she wasn’t utilized properly in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. The Fever blew a 15-point lead in the second half and struggled to create consistent offensive rhythm late in the game—the Sky outscored the Fever 24-15 in the final quarter, and Indiana shot just 5-of-16 from the field during that span.
WNBA fans wondered aloud on social media why Fever coach Christie Sides didn’t try to get Clark more open looks or put the ball in her hands with the game on the line.
The Fever (7-11) will face the Sky one more time in the regular season on August 30.