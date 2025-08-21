SI

WNBA World Reacts to Paige Bueckers Tying Rookie Single-Game Scoring Record

The Wings' star guard put on a show on Wednesday.

Mike Kadlick

Paige Bueckers scored 44 points on Wednesday night.
Paige Bueckers scored 44 points on Wednesday night. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It was Wings rookie Paige Bueckers' world on Wednesday night.

Throughout the course of what would eventually be a devastating 81–80 loss to the Sparks, the No. 1 overall pick scored 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting. The tally ties Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper's 28-year-old rookie record for most points in a single game, and is also the most points scored in a single game in the WNBA this season.

Bueckers has been sensational for the Wings this season, despite their lowly 9-27 record, leading the team in points (18.8), assists (5.4), steals (1.7), and blocks (0.5) per game. That's on the heels of a college season in which she led UConn to the national championship.

As she put another top-tier performance in the books, the WNBA world was loving what they saw. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

