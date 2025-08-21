WNBA World Reacts to Paige Bueckers Tying Rookie Single-Game Scoring Record
It was Wings rookie Paige Bueckers' world on Wednesday night.
Throughout the course of what would eventually be a devastating 81–80 loss to the Sparks, the No. 1 overall pick scored 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting. The tally ties Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper's 28-year-old rookie record for most points in a single game, and is also the most points scored in a single game in the WNBA this season.
Bueckers has been sensational for the Wings this season, despite their lowly 9-27 record, leading the team in points (18.8), assists (5.4), steals (1.7), and blocks (0.5) per game. That's on the heels of a college season in which she led UConn to the national championship.
As she put another top-tier performance in the books, the WNBA world was loving what they saw. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):