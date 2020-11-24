UConn Postpones Opening Games After Positive COVID-19 Tests

SI.com
UConn Postpones First Four Games After Positive COVID-19 Tests

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The third-ranked UConn Huskies women’s basketball team has postponed its first four games after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, the school said Monday night.

The Huskies were going to play Quinnipiac and either No. 6 Mississippi State or Maine this weekend at Mohegan Sun. They were also scheduled to face No. 5 Louisville on Dec. 4 in the Jimmy V Classic women’s game. UConn also had its first Big East game scheduled for Dec. 6 at Seton Hall.

UConn's next scheduled game is on Dec. 15 against Butler at home.

Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.

Earlier this month, the men's basketball team was put on pause because a player tested positive for the coronavirus. They just started practicing again last week.

UConn announced earlier in November that due to concerns stemming from the pandemic, public health officials have ruled that attendance for games at Gampel Pavilion will initially be limited to the families of players and coaches from both teams, with each player or coach receiving a maximum of four tickets.

