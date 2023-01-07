Venus Williams Withdraws From Australian Open Due to Injury

Two-time Australian Open singles finalist Venus Williams has withdrawn from the 2023 tournament due to an undisclosed injury, according to an early Saturday morning report from the Associated Press.

Williams, 42, will miss what would've been her 22nd Australian Open — a tournament in which she first participated in 1998 when she was 17 years old.

The tennis icon sustained the injury during the ASB Classic, an annual Australian Open warm-up tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams, a wild card entry, opened 2023 with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over qualifier Katie Volynets of the United States. She lost in the second round to China's Lin Zhu 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Williams reached the Australian Open singles final in 2003 and 2017; in both outings, she was defeated by her sister Serena. She also reached the semifinals in 2001, falling to Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in straight sets.

In doubles play, Williams has won the major four times, most recently in 2010. She won a mixed doubles title with American Justin Gimelstob in 1998.