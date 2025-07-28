Every Time SummerSlam Featured a Money in the Bank Cash-In
Throughout the course of SummerSlam history, fans have witnessed three Money in the Bank cash-ins. Some were more expected than others, but all provided fans with a shock championship change.
As SummerSlam 2025 approaches, there has been plenty of talk about another cash-in. Seth Rollins, the current Money in the Bank holder, may or may not be injured and therefore may or may not cash in his contract at SummerSlam.
With that in mind, let's take a look back at every SummerSlam to feature a Money in the Bank cash-in.
What Is the Money in the Bank Cash-In?
If you don't know, the Money in the Bank briefcase holds (in kayfabe) a title shot which can be redeemed at any time, at any place. For heels, they typically wait for the defending champion to be exhausted after a match. On the select occassion that a babyface wins the contract, they usually announce their challenge for an upcoming PLE.
Basically, whatever wrestler holds the briefcase can approach the current champion with their own referee and begin an impromptu match for the championship.
Complete List of SummerSlam Cash-Ins
There have only been three cash-in attempts at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" and all of them have been successful.
Year
MITB Holder
Champion
Outcome
2011
Alberto Del Rio
CM Punk (WWE Champion)
Successful
2013
Randy Orton
Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)
Successful
2023
Iyo Sky
Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Champion)
Successful
2011: Alberto Del Rio
CM Punk defeated John Cena to become the Undisputed WWE Champion, but his celebration in Los Angeles was short-lived.
A returning Kevin Nash hit Punk with the Jackknife Powerbomb, setting the stage for Alberto Del Rio to hit the ring and cash-in.
Watching it back, the crowd was certainly into it. Maybe not for Del Rio himself, but for the shocking moment that a Money in the Bank cash-in provides.
While you might think this would lead to a Del Rio-Cena-Punk match the following month, it ended up being Cena submitted Del Rio at Night of Champions a month later, regaining the belt.
Punk, meanwhile, lost to Triple H. According to Nash, Punk was so irritating to Triple H that he set the entire feud up with Vince McMahon and convinced McMahon to let him go over clean. This was the peak of the 'unhappy CM Punk' era.
2013: Randy Orton
Randy Orton's cash-in is considered one of the best in history, for a number of reasons. First, it took place after an incredible match between Cena and Daniel Bryan (it was named the 2013 Match of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated). Second, this moment catapulted the impromptu Bryan vs. The Authority angle, which would run through WrestleMania XXX and become one of the most popular angles in the company's history. Third, it featured a great Triple H swerve, setting up Orton to get the pinfall.
Bryan defeated Cena to win the championship. Confetti is falling and the crowd is going berserk. Cena shakes Bryan's hand, then shakes Triple H's. Bryan gets a handshake from Triple H, who then raises his hand in the middle of the ring.
Then, Orton's music hits.
He marches to ringside, holds up his briefcase and stares down Bryan. Bryan, the good babyface that he is, drops his belt and urges Orton into the ring for a fight.
Just as it seems that Orton was merely teasing a cash-in, Triple H grabs Bryan and hits The Pedigree. Orton crashes the ring, pins Bryan and leaves with the WWE Championship.
Bryan's popularity would force the WWE to change their creative plans and eventually Bryan would defeat Triple H, Orton and Batista at WrestleMania XXX.
2023: Iyo Sky
Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte but dropped the strap after Belair rolled up the champ for the victory.
After the match, Bayley and Iyo Sky hit the ring. Bayley took out Charlotte and Asuka with the briefcase, then Sky cracked Belair with it before hitting the Over the Moonsault for the 1-2-3.
Sky would hold the belt until WrestleMania XL, slowing turning on Bayley before dropping the championship at the "Show of Shows" in an excellent match.