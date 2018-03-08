Bruce Prichard Joins Major League Wrestling

Brother Love has found a new home.

By Justin Barrasso
March 08, 2018

There is a new addition to Major League Wrestling.

Bruce Prichard, the longtime Vince McMahon-associate who famously portrayed Brother Love, has joined MLW and will serve as a senior producer.

Prichard joins a team that includes former head of WWE television operations Nelson Sweglar, former head WWE writer Alex Greenfield, former WWE writer Robert Karpeles, and MSL and WWE creative executive Court Bauer.

“As we rev up the MLW production machine, we continue to seek out the best to elevate the product,” said Bauer, who is MLW’s CEO. “Bruce brings unparalleled experience as a producer and wrestling mind. We are truly building a dream team both backstage and in the ring.”

Prichard also hosts a podcast, “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard”, on the MLW podcast network. Some of his most memorable work as a producer in WWE includes the “Million Dollar Man” vignettes upon Ted DiBiase’s introduction into the company in 1987, as well as the production work behind DX’s infamous 1998 “invasion” of WCW.

MLW is live tonight for its “Spring Break” show at 7 p.m. in Orlando’s GILT Nightclub, which will be available to watch online 72 hours after the event on MLW.tv.

“I haven’t worked in the trenches with Bruce since our time at WWE but already it’s been a lot of fun and the work he’s doing is awesome,” said Bauer. “The fans are in for a real treat.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

