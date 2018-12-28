Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract with WWE, McAfee revealed on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee show.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract,” McAfee said. “Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we’ll see where it goes.”

“I am very excited for this,” he added. “This is a dream come true.”

The former Pro Bowler retired from the NFL in 2016 after eight seasons in Indianapolis. He decided that he wanted to get into comedy and joined Barstool Sports to produce blog posts, podcasts and videos. He left Barstool in Aug. 2018.

McAfee made an appearance at an NXT live event earlier this year as a guest ring announcer. McAfee made his debut during WrestleMania as a kickoff show panelist prior to the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans show. He has since made regular appearances on the NXT TakeOver kickoff show panels.

The 31-year-old All-Pro will continue as a TakeOver kickoff show panelist. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that McAfee will also be providing digital content for WWE.