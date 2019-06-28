Rush is one of Ring of Honor’s emerging stars. Undefeated in ROH, he is a major attraction in Mexico, having starred across the country and specifically for the Mexican-based CMLL promotion.

Known as “El Toro Blanco,” the 30-year-old Rush formed Los Ingobernables in 2014 along with La Máscara and La Sombra, who now works in WWE as Andrade. The success of Los Ingobernables led to the creation of New Japan’s Los Ingobernables de Japon, where Tetsuya Naito resides as the group’s lead figure.

Following his victory over Dalton Castle at the G1 Supercard in April at Madison Square Garden, Rush looks to continue his undefeated streak at Friday’s Best in the World pay per view against Flip Gordon. The match will take place on the preshow, airing on ROH’s Facebook Live in an effort to entice viewers to order the show. Moving forward, the ROH product would be enhanced by elevating Rush’s status on the card.

Rush is William Arturo Muñoz, the son of famed Mexican luchador Arturo Muñoz Sanchez, known in wrestling as La Bestia del Ring. Rush’s brothers are also wrestlers, and younger brother Dragon Lee wrestles Castle at Best in the World.

The interview was conducted in Spanish, and the answers have been translated.

Justin Barrasso: You are one of the top stars in Mexico. Is your ultimate goal in Ring of Honor to win the world title? Or expand your profile and brand in the United States?

Rush: Yes, I plan to win the world title in Ring of Honor. No matter the opponent, I will remain undefeated. The name Rush will reverberate throughout the entire world. There is only one objective of El Toro Blanco, and that is to conquer the world.

Barrasso: You wrestle Flip Gordon at Friday’s Best in the World pay per view. Matt Taven is the new world champ after dethroning Jay Lethal, and there is a lot of depth on the roster. Have you been impressed by the talent surrounding you in Ring of Honor?

Rush: Ring of Honor has a roster full of great potential with great fighters, but none of them impress me. I have years of experience, and I’m very accustomed to confronting and conquering the best. I’ve done that in New Japan Pro Wrestling, I do it in my company of CMLL, and now I’ll do it here in Ring of Honor. I’m the new star in Ring of Honor, and I’ll prove that again against Flip Gordon.

Rush: I’m the killer of Ring of Honor. I need one opportunity for the heavyweight championship. #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/w3ly8XqLmk — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 7, 2019

Barrasso: Andrade, who is finally beginning to excel in WWE, was part of your brethren in Los Ingobernables. Have you enjoyed Andrade’s run so far in WWE? What makes him so special?

Rush: Andrade has had his way in WWE, and will be their biggest star. He will always be part of Los Ingobernables, which is represented all over the world, and we will always be connected in blood. At some point, we will be back together again.

Barrasso: What makes Los Ingobernables the most dominant force in pro wrestling?

Rush: When you speak of Los Ingobernables, you speak of greatness. We are the present reality and the future of wrestling in Mexico, Japan, and America. This is the only group in the world that has roots in all of the top promotions all across the industry.

Barrasso: Although your match against Dalton Castle ended quickly (a 15-second victory), what was the experience like to wrestle at Madison Square Garden?

Rush: I made history in Madison Square Garden with my brother Dragon Lee. My brother crowned himself as IWGP junior heavyweight champion, and I won in 15 seconds over a former ROH world champ. That was a great experience, and that’s what we’re all about–the Muñoz dynasty. We owe all of this success to our father, and in his honor, we will continue to make history.

Barrasso: Is there a significant difference between wrestling in Mexico compared to wrestling in the United States?

Rush: I like wrestling in both Mexico and the U.S. I’ll never forget my roots, but the market in America is very large. I want to be the top star in Mexico and America.

Barrasso: Your profile is still growing in wrestling, particularly in the U.S. What do fans need to know about Rush?

Rush: I am a man of goals. It hasn’t been an easy road, but thanks to my dad, I am who I am today. That’s my next goal–becoming the top star in America.

Barrasso: What excites you most about the Best in the World match against Flip Gordon? And, if you win, is the next logical step a title match against ROH champ Matt Taven?

Rush: I’m not impressed by Flip or any other fighter. We’ll see where destiny will take me, and I work every day to reach the highest pinnacle of this industry. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks will happen–nothing happens unless I say so. I am El Toro Blanco, and I will be the next Ring of Honor champion.

