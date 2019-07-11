Jon Moxley is coming to Starrcast.

The artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose will be in Chicago for Starrcast, one of wrestling’s premiere fan conventions, on Friday, August 30.

“As a wrestling fan, I couldn't imagine a cooler experience than Starrcast,” Moxley told Sports Illustrated. “And whether it's in the ring, on the mic, or in-person, the Jon Moxley experience is an authentic one. I'm living it 24-7, so that’s what you’re always going to get.“

Moxley will be available for meet-and-greets, then taking the stage for an exclusive question-and-answer session hosted by Jim Ross.

“It will be an adventure,” said Ross. “Everything is on the table, there is nothing off-limits. Jon’s very astute on a variety of topics, and this should be a compelling piece of business.”

Since finishing up with WWE in April, Moxley has set the wrestling world aflame. He made a shocking appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in May, as well as debuted in New Japan, winning the IWGP U.S. title and entering the famed G1 Climax Tournament. He has also made headlines throughout the indies, most notably at Northeast Wrestling but also by attacking Killer Kross last weekend at a Future Stars of Wrestling show in Las Vegas.

Much has been made about Moxley’s freedom post-WWE in the ring, but the same also applies for the opportunity to engage with fans from across the world.

“One of the real amazing things that came along with this crazy journey is the ability to connect with fans all over the world from all walks of life,” said Moxley. “Sometimes, that connection is strong enough that a high five after a match or a salute from the ring can mean more to someone than you realize. Getting to meet these fans in person at events like Starrcast is an even more rewarding experience for me.”

Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson is acutely aware that fan interest in Moxley is at an all-time high.

“Jon Moxley is the hottest act in wrestling,” said Thompson. “He is a big defection from WWE to AEW, and he is a completely new creation of a former WWE world champion.

“This is a guy who wrestled Brock Lesnar at a WrestleMania, and he’s now headlining Starrcast. I’m excited for him to be there, and Mox and JR will sit down to discuss the way things were and the way things are.”

One day before his date with destiny against Kenny Omega at “All Out,” where Moxley looks to prove he can out-perform the best in the world, the founding father of The Shield will be front and center at Starrcast.