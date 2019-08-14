'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Wants 'Extensive' Background Checks After Mass Shootings

Austin called for more in-depth background checks following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2019

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin shared his thoughts on the recent streak of gun violence in America on Wednesday by expressing his support for expanded background checks in an interview with SI Now's Amy Campbell.

"I believe background checks should be way more extensive than they are now," Austin said. "Stricter gun control laws, I don't want to get into that. Deeper background checks, certainly"

Austin noted his status as a gun owner and highlighted his love of hunting.

"I'm an avid outdoorsman, everybody knows I'm an avid hunter," Austin said. "Everybody knows that I like to shoot targets, but I'm extremely safe with all of my firearms."

The WWE superstar has spent the week promoting his new show, Straight Up Steve AustinThe program airs every Monday night on the USA Network. 

