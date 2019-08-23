Jon Moxley has pulled out of his Aug. 31 fight against Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view event after a case of MRSA returned to his elbow, the wrestler announced Friday on Twitter.

Moxley, a former WWE Champion known as Dean Ambrose and new star for All Elite Wrestling, wrote, "I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse.

"I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT."

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

He also tweeted, "This f------ sucks."

Moxley revealed in September that he had two surgeries after tearing his triceps: one to fix the structural damage and another to clean out a MRSA staph infection. Ambrose said he "nearly died." He was injured in December 2017 and initially believed he would only miss three or four months. But after the complications, Moxley ended up being out for nine months.

PAC—formally known as Neville in WWE—will wrestle in Moxley's place, All Elite Wrestling announced.

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 - @Sears_Centre - Chicago, IL

PAC vs KENNY OMEGA

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/4NxCmK2KQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2019

According to the CDC, MRSA, "stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a type of bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics."