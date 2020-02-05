All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is returning to Las Vegas.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Double or Nothing will take place on Saturday, May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

“Last May, we sparked a revolution with our inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas,” said Khan. “Double or Nothing rocked the wrestling industry and led to Wednesday Night Dynamite, a top-rated weekly show on TNT reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and over 140,000 live event tickets sold to date.”

Last year’s Double or Nothing was AEW’s first-ever pay-per-view and marked a significant point in wrestling history. The show delivered, with highlights including a transcendent Cody Rhodes-Dustin Rhodes match, as well as a tag team match between the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers. Double or Nothing will also always be remembered for the shocking AEW debut of Jon Moxley.

AEW plans to run four pay-per-view events every year, with Double or Nothing in Las Vegas and All Out in Chicago serving as the constants. The company also ran a show in Baltimore in November and has its Revolution PPV slated for the end of February in Chicago. Executive vice president Cody Rhodes has also expressed interest in holding an event in the United Kingdom in 2020.

“It’s been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW’s marquee event,” said Khan. “On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher.”

