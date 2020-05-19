Authorities have suspended their search to find former WWE star Shad Gaspard, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports spoke to the U.S. Coast Guard, who said the case will not be closed until officials find the missing person. At least one boat reportedly was still searching Tuesday morning, but the efforts have been "drastically scaled back."

Gaspard first went missing at Venice Beach late Sunday afternoon when he was swimming with his son. The former wrestler got caught in a strong rip current after he waved lifeguards to attend to his son.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart confirmed Sunday that authorities responded to a call for two reported missing swimmers. A 10-year-old boy was found and did not require hospitalization, but the search for the second swimmer continued.

Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard posted on Instagram Monday that he had been missing since Sunday. The family also issued statements Monday night through his fellow wrestlers, including Lance Archer.

"[Gaspard's] family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal," Archer said. "At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet and ask all to respect their wishes."

Gaspard's professional wrestling career started in 2002 before he joined WWE in 2006 as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme with his partner JTG. After he left WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career.