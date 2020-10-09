Courtesy of WWE

Former WWE wrestler Albert Del Rio was formally indicted on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault on Friday, according to NBC 4 San Antonio.

Del Rio was arrested in May after assaulting a woman on multiple occasions. The most recent incident came on May 3, when Del Rio, whose real name is Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, threatened to take the victim's son and "drop him in the middle of the road somewhere."

Del Rio was the first Mexican-born world champion in WWE history. The San Antonio native left WWE in 2014 before returning in 2015. He left again in 2016 to sign with Impact Wrestling.

The 42-year-old wrestler has yet to be sentenced after Friday's indictment. He is facing a prison sentence of up to 20 years, per PWInsider's Mike Johnson.