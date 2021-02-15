Johnny Gargano and Kushida Steal the Show at NXT TakeOver

The stars of NXT delivered at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, using the show as a table setter for storylines with Finn Balor, Kushida, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and MSK.

Kushida and Johnny Gargano stole the show with their 24-minute classic, adding so much prestige and meaning to the North American Championship. Gargano overcame the odds to find a way to retain the title, which will only sweeten the moment when Kushida finally emerges victorious and wins his first championship in NXT.

There were no title changes at TakeOver, though there were surprises. Eli Drake appeared on the pre-show, reintroducing himself to the NXT audience as LA Knight, and he appears ready to take a major role as a preeminent heel. The show also ended in suspense, as Adam Cole superkicked a victorious Balor, as well as superkicked Kyle O’Reilly, signaling the end of The Undisputed Era—and reigniting a feud with deep roots between Cole and O’Reilly.

Here are the results from TakeOver: Vengeance Day:

— Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to win the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

— Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the North American Championship.

— MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans to win the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

— Io Shirai defeated Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

— Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT Championship.

Balor worked a gritty, physical match with Pete Dunne, with Dunne focused heavily on telling a story through working body parts and his signature joint manipulation. This match picked up momentum the longer it continued, and the story never strayed from Balor’s injured fingers, which Dunne tormented throughout the match.

This was a different style of match than Balor would work on the main roster, which is exactly what he vowed to do in this reign as NXT Champion. Balor told Sports Illustrated in January, “Maybe in the past I’ve been guilty of sticking to the proven formula. I knew what was going to work and I stuck to that plan. Recently I’ve been more abstract in the way I approach matches, and every match should be slightly different.” Balor is certainly taking a different approach as champion, and that was on full display at TakeOver.

Io Shirai defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a triple threat match, extending her reign as NXT Women’s Champion. Unfortunately, this match will be remembered for a spot when Storm was clearing the announcer's table and it collapsed, ruining the illusion for the upcoming spot.

This bout was also hurt by a short performance time, wrapping up in just over 12 minutes. That does not change Shirai’s brilliance, and she had a phenomenal crossbody from high above ringside, showing why she's a genius of the sky.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are exactly what is missing in the women’s tag division. Too many teams—including current champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and prior champs Asuka and Charlotte Flair—are just two stars thrown together. Kai and Gonzalez are a combination that has been together for the past year, and their styles, combining power and finesse, mesh so well with one another. If given the opportunity to defeat Baszler and Jax for the titles, they would bring genuine life to the women’s tag division, adding value to the titles—and a chance to work an array of shows, like Raw and SmackDown, while still remaining a part of the NXT roster.

The match of the night was Kushida wrestling Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship. Kushida was a decorated champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling, wearing the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship on six different occasions, so it has been odd to see him without gold since he last dropped that belt at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Jan. 2019. His journey continues after taking the loss to Gargano, which was a match with nonstop action—and one that will play a key factor when he finally captures the belt.

Kushida’s passion for wrestling connects to his childhood, where he fell in love with NJPW and made up his mind that he was going to be a pro wrestler. Much to his parents’ frustration, he was doing moonsaults off their bed at the age of 10, and he eventually achieved his dream of starring in a New Japan ring. He was the “Ace of the Juniors,” but he was hungry to achieve more. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated in 2016, Kushida stated, “I am the Junior Heavyweight champion, but here in U.S., I can get the heavyweight title, and I’m going to prove it.” While he did not win the North American Championship tonight, Kushida is accomplishing his dreams as a heavyweight, and he and Gargano were spectacular together at TakeOver.

MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans’ James Drake and Zack Gibson to capture the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Drake and Gibson are now runners-up for a second straight year, which adds another layer to their story. Lee and Carter, who are new arrivals from Impact, looked incredible, and they have almost instantly breathed life into the men’s tag division. A showdown now looms with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, but their win is bigger than just that one match. There is a legitimate importance to the NXT tag scene, which is not always the case on Raw or SmackDown, and MSK now appear poised to run the division.

The Takeover events are always held to a high standard, and this card delivered upon expectations. In addition to the two world title matches, the tag matches were very good, and the show benefitted greatly from the spectacular Gargano-Kushida bout. No title changes took place, but two new tournament champs were crowned. This was a fun, easy show that clocked in at just over two-and-a-half hours, and builds momentum to next Wednesday’s show.

