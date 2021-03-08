Christian Cage Signs With AEW at 'Revolution'

Former WWE world champion Christian has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling under the new name Christian Cage in an announcement made at the Sunday pay-per-view Revolution.

Cage originally went under the longer name in his early career but shortened it when he joined the World Wrestling Federation in the ’90s. It looks like the 47-year-old is going back to his roots in the newest chapter of his nearly three-decade-long career.

Captain Charisma also appeared in January's Royal Rumble where his former long-time tag-team partner Edge won the event. Cage, who hasn't wrestled since 2014, stepped away from wrestling because of injuries and especially over concussion concerns.

When Cage was a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame show in 2020, he said that he didn't see himself returning to the ring and his history of concussions effectively had ended his career.

"I don't see it happening," he said. "I'm medically disqualified. I'm not sure how or what can get me cleared."

Despite the health concerns, Captain Charisma's career isn't over just yet. And AEW couldn't be happier.

AEW president Tony Khan didn't shy away from hyping up the surprise announcement on the company’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan said “a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star, is gonna come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW" while speaking on the Sunday event.

Earlier that night before the announcement, Ethan Page made his AEW debut as the surprise final entrant in a six-man ladder match where the winner would be granted a shot at the TNT championship at a later date. Scorpio Sky came away with the win after defeating page, Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Miedo, Lance Archer and Max Caster.