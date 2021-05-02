Andrade Challenges Kenny Omega During 'Rey de Reyes'

In a night full of surprises, the most significant one to occur at AAA’s Rey de Reyes show was a video message from Andrade challenging Kenny Omega for the Mega Championship at this year’s Triplemania, the company’s signature show.

Andrade has never wrestled in AAA, making this match especially meaningful both in Mexico and abroad. Omega starred for years in Japan, most notably with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he set an even higher standard to his work in a 209-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. In addition to his role as AAA’s Mega Champion, which he last defended in December, Omega is also AEW’s world champion and the new champ for Impact Wrestling.

Known as La Sombra, Andrade was a star in CMLL. AAA and CMLL are bitter rivals, and it would have been difficult to envision him headlining a Triplemania show when he was working such outstanding two-out-of-three falls matches in CMLL against the likes of Volador Jr., Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rush. Andrade then reached a new level of fame during his run in WWE. Paired with Thea Trinidad, who was known as Zelina Vega, the duo made magic together on-screen together, to the point where the product has suffered without them.

Courtesy of WWE

Andrade’s TakeOver: Philadelphia match against Johnny Gargano from January of 2018 was a breathtaking display of the art form, and he also shared incredible chemistry in the ring with Aleister Black. His signature moment on the main roster in WWE was capturing the United States title from Rey Mysterio in December of 2019 at an old-school Madison Square Garden house show, which led to some great moments in the ring with Mysterio over the following month.

Despite being only 31, WWE’s creative team seemingly ran out of ideas for Andrade, a maddening concept considering his level of talent. He received his release from WWE this past March, freeing himself up for opportunities like this match with Omega at Triplemania. Andrade will now lead a new faction called La Empresa, which includes Sam Adonis, Puma King, and Diamanté Azul.

Booking Andrade to challenge Omega at this year’s Triplemania, which is slated to take place in front of a crowd in either August or September, is a genuine money match for AAA. He has the work rate, versatility, and charisma needed to carry a company, and this title match with Omega will be appointment viewing.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

More From Justin Barrasso: