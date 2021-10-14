'The Rock' to Donate Gear to Football Teams at Former Schools

October 14, 2021
WRESTLING
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Give Back to Former Schools With Gear Donations

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to remember his roots.

Johnson’s Project Rock apparel line with Under Armor Human Performance Team is partnering with his former high school football teams, starting a long-term project committed to the health and performance of student-athletes and coaches.

Courtesy of Johnson and Under Armor, the football teams at McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania will receive brand new Project Rock performance gear.

“I am honored to give back to the football players and coaches at McKinley High School and Freedom High School, my former stomping grounds in Honolulu, Hawaii and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” said Johnson. “I often speak about how the lessons I’ve learned on the football field have proven to be invaluable—not just because of the wins but more importantly, because of the losses and the challenges I’ve had to overcome.

“I’m the same scrappy, hungry kid whose NFL dreams did not come true. But I learned over time that failures are often the best thing to happen to us, and that resilience and hard work will always begin and end with me.”

There is no lack of activity in the movie star/WWE icon’s schedule. Johnson recently made his rap debut on Tech N9ne’s new single and music video “Face Off”, which also featured Joey Cool and King Iso. He will be starring on Netflix’s Red Notice opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which premieres November 12, and he also recently wrapped production on the film Black Adam. Despite the packed schedule, Johnson is grateful for the chance to give back.

“Hopefully, my words of encouragement will open their eyes just a little bit wider to see the opportunities they all have this season as student-athletes,” said Johnson. “And hopefully, my Project Rock Gear will give them a little more gasoline to be the hardest workers in the room.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on their seasons, and rooting them on like the big, bald, tattooed, cheerleading dinosaur that I am.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

