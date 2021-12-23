Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Stefon Diggs Explains Reason Behind AEW Cleats
Stefon Diggs Explains Reason Behind AEW Cleats
Publish date:

‘Diamond’ Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Teaming With Conrad Thompson for New ‘DDP Snakepit’ Podcast

The two old friends will mix it up on a new show debuting next month.
Author:

Wrestling legends “Diamond” Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are teaming up with Conrad Thompson for a new podcast.

DDP Snakepit will launch Jan. 4 on the new Podcast Heat network, exploring a variety of topics, including the world of professional wrestling, in a format Page says will differ from Thompson’s plethora of shows.

“Me and Jake have so many years together and memories and stories, and we think people are going to get a lot out of this,” Page says. “Now, initially, I didn’t want to do a podcast. There are just so many out there. Then Jake said to me, ‘I know you won’t do one. But do one with me.’ I said I’d do it on one condition, and that’s if we got Conrad Thompson. He’s built something special, and I really respect him for it. So since Connie’s in, we’re going to do it.”

​The friendship between Page and Roberts goes back decades, even predating Page’s career in wrestling. That will open up avenues for all kinds of discussion, especially with Thompson directing the conversation.

“Jake was my mentor when I was nothing,” Page says. “When I was coming up, Jake was there for me. He was such a huge star, and I was looking for my break. Then I remember back in 1997, when I got a phone call from him during my run in WCW, and I’ll always remember what he said. ‘Congratulations,’ he said. ‘For what?’ I asked him. And he said, ‘For reinventing the DDT.’

SI Recommends

“Imagine having your mentor congratulate you on reinventing the move of the ’80s? We’ve always been there for each other, and now we get to share a different side of what we’ve been through together on the podcast.”

DDP Snakepit was first announced by Page during his appearance over the weekend on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. And given that Page is a meticulous planner, he already has a number of topics in mind for the show.

“We’ll go deep into why I helped Jake, which led to the Resurrection of Jake the Snake film,” Page says. “People are going to learn a lot of new info here. We’ll talk about wrestling, and we’re going to be reviewing [the Starz series] Heels, which is a fascinating show. I read the original script, and I wanted that Wild Bill character real bad. Now, the guy they got [Chris Bauer] is great. He’s f------ Wild Bill. Those motherf------ on that show were incredible, and we’re going to talk a lot about that, too.”

Exploring a variety of topics on a weekly basis will also allow Page a chance to connect regularly with his vast fan base.

“People are going to be entertained and get new pieces of knowledge every episode,” Page says. “You’ll get insight on how we really think. We’re going to look at a different side of wrestling, and something really special is going to happen when we’re together on the show.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson will look to out-do the other in their Week 16 battle.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta.
Play
Betting

NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview: Hawks at Knicks

Betting insight and analysis as the Knicks welcome the Hawks on Christmas in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal playoff matchup.

Alex Ovechkin shoots in a game.
NHL

Wayne Gretzky Says 'It's Great' Ovechkin 'Will' Break His Goals Record

Ovechkin seems poised to one-day break the all-time record.

nfl logo (1)
NFL

NFL Releases Official Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 16

Sort through the NFL playoff picture as Week 16 approaches.

Los Angeles Rams Matt Gay
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Kickers

Matt Gay and the Rams are looking to light up the scoreboard vs. the Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle will try to take advantage of the Titans' defensive secondary.

Lionel Messi, the Super League and Barcelona's women were among the most dominant stories in world soccer in 2021
Soccer

World Soccer's Top 10 Stories of 2021

As the year comes to a close, look back on the defining achievements, developments and moments from the last 12 months of the beautiful game across the globe.