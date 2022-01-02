Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Roman Reigns Is The Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling: Unchecked
Roman Reigns Is The Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling: Unchecked
Publish date:

Roman Reigns Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Perform at WWE ‘Day 1’

Author:

Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform in Saturday's WWE Day 1 against Brock Lesnar, he announced on Twitter. 

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship,” Reigns said. “However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.”

Reigns, a cancer survivor, was slated to defend his title on WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta. Lesnar was hoping to get another chance at the title after an outside interference caused him to lose to Reigns at Crown Jewel back in October. 

According to WWE, Lesnar will now move to the WWE championship match, one that will include a five-way featuring champion Big E and challengers Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. 

SI Recommends

Reigns stepped away from WWE when the COVID-19 pandemic began and did not participate in WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in his wish to keep himself and his family safe. He made his return to the SummerSlam in August. 

More Wrestling Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

arkansas
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Trolls Penn State on Twitter After Outback Bowl Win

The Arkansas football social media team had the perfect punctuation following the Razorbacks’ 24–10 win over Penn State.

Britain Covey celebrates a touchdown
College Football

Bowls Roundup: The Best From the New Year's Day Games

From coaching debuts to pregame preparations, we look at the best moments from Saturday's slate of college football bowl games.

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) during warm ups before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium.
College Football

North Carolina QB Sam Howell Declares for NFL Draft

He holds UNC’s records for passing yards (10,283 ), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292 yards) and more.

RB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running Backs

No Leonard Fournette? No problem, as Ronald Jones has plus matchup vs. Jets.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Two of the game's best, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, square off in Week 17.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills could clinch a playoff spot with a win—and some help—vs. the Falcons.