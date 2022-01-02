Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform in Saturday's WWE Day 1 against Brock Lesnar, he announced on Twitter.

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship,” Reigns said. “However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.”

Reigns, a cancer survivor, was slated to defend his title on WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta. Lesnar was hoping to get another chance at the title after an outside interference caused him to lose to Reigns at Crown Jewel back in October.

According to WWE, Lesnar will now move to the WWE championship match, one that will include a five-way featuring champion Big E and challengers Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Reigns stepped away from WWE when the COVID-19 pandemic began and did not participate in WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in his wish to keep himself and his family safe. He made his return to the SummerSlam in August.

