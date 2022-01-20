Skip to main content
Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards Set to Headline Next Month’s MLW ‘SuperFight’

The event has become one of the company’s biggest recurring shows.

Major League Wrestling has a headline bout for next month’s SuperFight card, Sports Illustrated has learned.

The main event of SuperFight will see MLW champion Hammerstone defend his world heavyweight title against Davey Richards.

The event will take place on Feb. 26 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte and will be built around Hammerstone, who became champion after dethroning Jacob Fatu in October.

The 31-year-old Hammerstone represents an integral building block for MLW. He has legitimate size at 6'2", and brings a powerfully diverse approach to his in-ring style. He also understands the role of a champion, knowing it is his responsibility to carry the company—which is exactly what he plans to do as MLW builds to SuperFight.

“This is a story people will invest in,” Hammerstone says. “Davey is a veteran with more experience than almost everyone on our roster. He’s now my new measuring stick, a test that’s providing a new challenge for me as heavyweight champion.

“We’re presenting a new era in MLW. Davey’s rise here has been meteoric, but I’m the top of the mountain. Both of us are at the top of our game, and both of us are going to deliver.”

Richards is a unique opponent for Hammerstone. In terms of story line, the matchup makes sense—Richards has yet to lose since arriving in MLW, and he captured the 2021 Opera Cup tournament. He also brings a wealth of experience, wrestling at the highest of levels for nearly two decades. Now 38, Richards has played an important role in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, as well as throughout the indies and even had a run more than a decade ago in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He had left pro wrestling in ’17 to pursue other passions, but the desire to return to the ring eventually brought him to MLW.

“An opportunity like this is why I chose to come back [to pro wrestling],” Richards says. “I did not come back to make friends. I came to make history.

“I came back to end things my way—and my way is being the best wrestler in the world. That will be signified by winning the MLW world title.”

The show will also air on beIN Sports on a date that will soon be announced.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

